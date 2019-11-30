ISL 2019-20 LIVE score, updates: ATK vs Mumbai City FC

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the ISL 2019 match between ATK and Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday.

20' SHOT! David Williams squares off a pass to Soosairaj who pokes it into the path of Roy Krishna who takes a shot at the goal. Sauvik manages to stick a leg out to deflect the ball away from the post.

15' Mumbai has been positive in its approach today. The visitor has used the width perfectly as Chermiti and Sougou have the assistance from the overlapping fullbacks to provide Diego Carlos with the ball in the centre.

13' Edu Garcia lobs a ball over the Mumbai defence but Sarthak and Parthik close down Roy Krishna before the striker makes the run. Subhasish certainly broke an ankle there, as he leaves his opposite number Prabis Das in a heap with his skills.

11' Chermiti goes down on the left flank after coming under a challenge by Anas. Paulo Machado whips in a good ball but it's straight into the ATK wall. Sauvik lunges for the ball and clatters studs on into Michael Soosairaj on the right but no real harm done. These are close calls which could decide the game.

8' Sauvik Chakrabarti scythes at David Williams' legs after going in for a late challenge. The ATK striker seems to be in pain but the referee Rahul Kumar Gupta lets Savik go with a warning.

6' Mumbai City has started the game well as its counter-press of ATK's midfield is helping forwards Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou and Amine Chermiti to get the ball in dangerous positions. Carlos latches on to a loose ball outside the box and pulls the trigger but there is no real threat from it.

4' Close! Diego Carlos' low cross takes a deflection inside the box as Arindam spills the ball but Sougou is unable to reach it as Anas clears the danger in the nick of time.

2' Prabir Das tries to take on Subhasish Bose, but the Mumbai left back comes out on top. ATK goes back to building from the back. Anas is flagged for a foul on Modou Sougou.

1' Here we go! ATK begins the proceedings from right to left. Diego Carlos mops up a loose ball in the midfield after Edu Garcia gives away the ball cheaply.

* Players are out on the pitch for the national anthem. Just few more minutes to kick-off.

What's at stake?

ATK is at the top of the ISL table ahead of defending champion Bengaluru FC on goal difference despite playing a game less. Antonio Habas' men could be three points ahead of the holder if it manages a win today.

Mumbai City FC, which is seventh in the table with five points from five matches, could move to sixth above Odisha FC if it manages to beat an in-form ATK. A draw would not have an effect on its standing as Odisha has a superior goal difference of 0 to Mumbai City's -3.

Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou. ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna (C), Michael Soosairaj.

Our correspondent Amitabha Das Sharma previews Saturday's fixture:

ATK will be looking to continue its good form at home when it takes on Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in fixture on Saturday. Having won its previous two outings at home convincingly - 5-0 against Hyderabad FC and 3-1 against Jamshedpur FC – ATK’s performance graph has been quite impressive since the return of Antonio Lopez as the head coach this season.

The host currently sits on top of the standings with 10 points from five matches and would be looking to consolidate its position by picking up the maximum points in its third outing at home. Starting with a loss against Kerala blasters, ATK rebounded with three wins (two at home and one ‘away’) before being held to a 0-0 draw by Odisha FC in its last assignment.

The two-time champion has been able to find the right balance of attack and defence with the combination of Roy Krishna and David Williams fetching the rewards upfront. ATK has found the target 10 times so far and has conceded just three goals so far. The team has been able to find the resilience in the defence too with a three-man backline combining well with the two wing-backs in Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das.

“We are trying to find the intensity and pace. We cannot win every match. But we have not lost in the last four matches,” Antonio Lopez said.

For Mumbai City FC, the journey has not been smooth so far and the team finds itself in the seventh in the table after five matches. It is coming off a well-fought 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC at Guwahati and will be eyeing three points on Saturday, after failing to win a match since the season opener against Kerala Blasters. With the City Football Group buying up majority stakes in the club, the new development is expected to boost up the team’s morale.

The Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti has shown good form and has made up for Modou Sougou’s struggle with fitness. “We are making some mistakes that we will try to fix. As a team, we are doing well but some individual mistakes are costing us the game. But we have got time to fix this and hopefully, we will finish where we want to finish,” said head coach Jorge Costa.

The match will be live on Star Sports network and streaming on Hotstar, kick-off at 7.30 pm (IST).