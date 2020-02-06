ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Jamshedpur FC - Talking Points

Home side Mumbai City FC came from behind to seal full three points against Jamshedpur FC in a 2-1 victory in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday.

The match at the Mumbai Football Arena witnessed a stoppage-time winner from super-sub Bidyananda Singh. Find below the important talking points from match 75 of ISL's latest edition.

- THE BETTER TEAM WON -

Throughout the match, Jamshedpur FC was on the backfoot. The Noe Acosta penalty which gave the visitor the lead in the seventh minute was the only point in the match where Mumbai had handed the advantage to Jamshedpur.

Apart from that, it was one-way traffic. Mumbai kept attacking and could have ended up scoring at least five goals on some other day. Amine Chermiti, in the absence of Modou Sougou, rose the highest during a Diego Carlos corner to finally give his team the much-needed equaliser on the night.

However, the job was still not done because a stubborn Jamshedpur defence gave Mumbai a tough time. In second-half stoppage time, substitute Bidyananda Singh fired one past Subrata Paul into the net much to the delight of the home fans to consolidate Mumbai's position in the battle for top-four spots.

- JAMSHEDPUR KNOCKED OUT -

Jamshedpur FC joined the likes of Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the elimination list this season. With a loss on Friday, NorthEast United might join the list as well. The unavailability of forward Sergio Castel, who was out due to injury for a while, had caused Jamshedpur lots of problems.

The Spaniard was never the same after making a comeback. So Jamshedpur eventually found it hard to find the back of the net. In the team's last five outings, it has scored five goals and conceded a whopping 13. Castel and Acosta did score two each out of the five, which also includes a Bartholomew Ogbeche own goal.

But the performances of these foreign recruits have not been up to the mark. With two away games against Hyderabad and NorthEast United coming up, Jamshedpur can only play for pride. Antonio Iriondo's side, after beginning the season with promise, faltered big time.