ISL 2020-21: Full squad list of Bengaluru FC

The 2018-19 Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC will kickstart its 2020-21 ISL campaign against two-time runner-up FC Goa on November 22, Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bengaluru FC has roped in the services of Brazilian Cleiton Silva, Norwegian Kristian Opseth and Spain defender Fran Gonzalez following the big departures of defender Alberto Serran and Raphael Augusto.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side has also added young talents in the form of defenders Joe Zoherliana from Aizawl FC, Ajith Kumar from Chennai City FC and Wungngayam Muirang from Gokulam Kerala FC.

Here's the complete Bengaluru FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip