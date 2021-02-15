ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 news: Sunil Chhetri makes 200th Bengaluru FC appearance ISL 2021: Sunil Chhetri has been with Bengaluru FC since its inception in 2013 and was named the skipper during its maiden I-League season in 2013-14. Team Sportstar 15 February, 2021 18:50 IST Chhetri has scored five goals in the ongoing season of the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 15 February, 2021 18:50 IST Sunil Chhetri is set to make his 200th appearance in Bengaluru FC colours when he lines up against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: LIVE BLOGThe 36-year-old signed for Bengaluru during its inception in 2013 and was named the skipper during its maiden I-League season in 2013-14. He has led the club to two I-League, one ISL, two Federation Cup and one Super Cup title during his eight seasons. He also captained the Blues to a runner-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup.Chhetri has scored 97 goals across 199 matches in all competitions and his most prolific campaign was during the 2017-18 season when he struck 24 goals.Podcast - The latest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Bengaluru is currently seventh on the table and is in danger of missing out on a play-off place for the first time since joining the ISL in 2017. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos