ISL 2020-21 news: Sunil Chhetri makes 200th Bengaluru FC appearance

Sunil Chhetri is set to make his 200th appearance in Bengaluru FC colours when he lines up against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The 36-year-old signed for Bengaluru during its inception in 2013 and was named the skipper during its maiden I-League season in 2013-14. He has led the club to two I-League, one ISL, two Federation Cup and one Super Cup title during his eight seasons. He also captained the Blues to a runner-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup.

Chhetri has scored 97 goals across 199 matches in all competitions and his most prolific campaign was during the 2017-18 season when he struck 24 goals.

Bengaluru is currently seventh on the table and is in danger of missing out on a play-off place for the first time since joining the ISL in 2017.