ISL: Hyderabad FC defender Sahil Panwar moves to Odisha FC

Indian Super League (ISL) teams Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC have agreed to the transfer of defender Sahil Panwar, for an undisclosed fee.

Hyderabad FC's Sahil Panwar has moved to Odisha FC. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 21-year-old Sahil, who plays as a full-back, will join Odisha with effect from June 1. He joined the HFC in 2019 and was a regular in the first team at left-back in the 2019-20 season but saw limited game time in the recent ISL campaign and had 15 appearances for HFC.Sahil also played for Indian youth team in international events.