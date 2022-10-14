ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City hopes to return to winning ways against confident Odisha FC

Mumbai City FC will be hoping to return to winning ways when it plays its home game against Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Des Buckingham’s men come into the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture after salvaging a point against defending champion Hyderabad FC, whereas Odisha looks more confident following a thrilling 3-2 win against Jamshedpur FC in the tournament opener.

Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio scored a brace against Jamshedpur to help Odisha get off to a winning start, and he will be aiming to prove a point against his old team Mumbai.

Joining Odisha in the 2020-21 season, Mauricio was the highest scorer for the club with 12 goals. But last year, he moved to Mumbai, where he ended up playing second fiddle to Igor Angulo. In seven outings, he scored three goals and this time around, he decided to return to Odisha.

Mumbai needs to take lessons from the opener and work on the weak links. The Islanders failed to hold on to its early lead and conceded two quick goals against Hyderabad. Even though Mumbai’s relentless attack ensured that it managed to clinch a much-needed equaliser, the team management will have to ensure that it comes up with a Plan B for the home game.

Greg Stewart needs to keep the momentum going. Making his debut for the team, Stewart scored a goal against Hyderabad and was involved in an assist for the other. The focus will once again be on Stewart, while Lallianzuala Chhangte could be the other player to watch out for.