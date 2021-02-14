ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs JFC Live Football Score: Valskis on the bench, one change to ATK Mohun Bagan XI

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 match blog of the encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC which is played at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

7.00 PM: Nerijus Valskis, who missed the last game due to injury, returns to the bench for Jamshedpur. Owen Coyle names an unchanged XI from the win over Chennaiyin FC. Just one change for ATKMB; Pritam Kotal replaces Prabir Das at right-back.

6.30 PM: The team news is in

ATK Mohun Bagan XI (4-4-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, David Williams; Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC XI (4-2-3-1)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Rentheli, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy; Seiminlen Doungel, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary; David Grande

6 PM: Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez; Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Rentheli, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary

5.45 PM: Podcast - The latest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal.

MATCH PREVIEW:

ATK Mohun Bagan will be going full throttle against Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday as it gets a chance to dislodge Mumbai City FC from the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) standings, even if for a short period of time.

ATK Mohun Bagan has definitely done well presenting an organised defence to remain among the top four teams all through the season so far. Antonio Lopez Habas’ team has done a fine turnaround in the last few outings, where it showed a lot of sharpness and success in the attack.

“The team is good, the team is confident. We are in the best way. Now we have to focus on the last four matches in case there is the opportunity to win the regular league. Every game, we focus on the next opponent,” Habas laid out the target for his side.

RELATED| ATKMB's Krishna, Marcelinho pile more misery on Bengaluru

However, the one thing that may be inspiring Jamshedpur was the 2-1 win it managed in the previous meeting against Mohun Bagan in the first phase of the league.

“When you get to the business end of the season, these are the games that I used to look forward to as a player. To play against the best players and the best teams. Tomorrow, we have the opportunity to do that. We are playing against a very good side, a side that we know well and have tremendous respect for," said Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle.

In order to repeat its previous success against Bagan, Coyle needs his attack to fire. Jamshedpur was fortunate in escaping with a win in the previous round where it managed to beat Chennaiyin FC with a last minute goal.

“The lads have been tremendous, the character and spirit they have shown. They have taken six points from the last nine. But now we have to keep picking up points so that's what we need to do,” said Coyle about his teams’ chances of making it to the play-offs.

A win for Owen Coyle's side will clear the possibility of securing a top-four slot. A loss on the other hand will make it extremely difficult for it.



“I don't want to talk about the past. All matches are different. All matches are difficult. Now we have to play this match like it is the last,” Habas said looking to continue his team’s recent successes.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be banking on the likes of Roy Krishna and Marcelinho in the attack to get the necessary points for a place at the top.

ATK Mohun Bagan is a point adrift of Mumbai City FC collecting 33 points from 16 matches. On the other hand Jamshedpur FC, which is placed sixth with 21 points from 17 matches, has been struggling for goals and has managed to score just four in their last seven matches.

--

