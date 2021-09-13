Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign on November 23 against Hyderabad FC at 7:30pm at the Athletic Stadium.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's is Chennaiyin FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -