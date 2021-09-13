Home ISL News Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues Chennaiyin FC will kickstart its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season with a clash against Hyderabad FC on November 23. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:49 IST Chennaiyin FC will begin its Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign against Hyderabad FC on November 23. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:49 IST Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign on November 23 against Hyderabad FC at 7:30pm at the Athletic Stadium.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Here's is Chennaiyin FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -Match NumberDateFixtureTimings (IST)Venue5November 23, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim12November 29, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda16December 03, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium25December 11, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda30December 15, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda33December 18, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium38December 22, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium45December 30, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium47January 02, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC9:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim54January 08, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa9:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :