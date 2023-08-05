MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC brings back Brazilian midfielder Crivellaro

The 34-year-old joined the Marina Machans after spending the latter half of the 2022-23 season at Jamshedpur FC.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 12:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro
Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC has signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro as its third foreign signing ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 34-year-old joined the Marina Machans after spending the latter half of the 2022-23 season at Jamshedpur FC, where he registered two goals and four assists in 13 matches across all competitions. This included an impressive outing in the Super Cup with two goals and as many assists in three games.

Chennaiyin earlier roped in Australian Jordan Murray and Scotland’s Connor Shields as the club’s first two international signings ahead of the upcoming season.

READ: East Bengal signs Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas

Crivellaro, who captained the two-time ISL champion in 2020-21, is a popular name amongst Indian football fans. He played a crucial role in Chennaiyin’s runner-up finish in 2019-20 with seven goals and eight assists. Fans will be hoping for a similar show from the Brazilian star when he reunites with the newly-appointed head coach Owen Coyle.

“I’m very proud to put on the blue jersey once again and also excited to be reunited with Owen Coyle. I’m very aware of the challenge that’s ahead of me, and I will give everything for the deserving fans,” Crivellaro said, expressing his excitement.

Crivellaro has registered eight goals and 11 assists from 37 matches in his four-season-long ISL career so far.

Crivellaro has played for various clubs in Brazil, Europe and the Gulf before turning up for CFCin the 2019-20 season. He has also appeared in one of the world’s biggest club competitions, the Europa League in 2013 for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes SC.

