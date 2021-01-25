ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for CFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 H2H record, match stats, match preview and updates of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 25 January, 2021 10:01 IST Team Sportstar 25 January, 2021 10:01 IST Table-topper Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 71 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - CFC: 6, MCFC: 5; Draws: 2)Chennaiyin and Mumbai have met each other 13 times in the ISL group stages and CFC has dominated the fixture with six wins. The teams have also played out two draws in the past.FOLLOW LIVE | ISL 2020-21 Live, CFC vs OFC Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC battles Odisha FC Last meeting (MCFC 2-1 CFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 9, 2021 at the GMC Stadium. Mumbai City won the match 2-1. Chennaiyin went ahead in the 40th minute through Jakub Sylvestr's goal which Mumbai cancelled five minutes later through Hernan Santana's goal. Mumbai's talisman Adam Le Fondre scored in the 75th minute to seal three points for Lobera's side.Recent Head-to-Head formMCFC vs CFC: 2-1MCFC vs CFC: 0-1CFC vs MCFC: 0-0MCFC vs CFC: 2-0CFC vs MCFC: 0-1READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far Current Position in Table:MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the ISL table. It has won nine from 12 matches and has lost one game and drawn two games.CFC: Chennaiyin is currently sixth in the table after 13 games. The side has accumulated 15 points with three wins, six draws and four losses.Form Guide:MCFC (WWWDW)- Sergio Lobera's Mumbai has not lost a single game since a shock defeat to NorthEast United FC in its opening match. After being held to a goalless draw by Hyderabad, the Islanders bounced back with a tough 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in their latest match.CFC (LDWDL)- Chennaiyin recovered from a four-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC which was followed by a goalless draw against SC East Bengal, but then slumped to a 1-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan.ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 17Mumbai City FC: 9ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra Top scorers-CFC:5 goals - John Stiven3 goals - Jeje Lalpekhlua2 goals - Elano BlumerTop scorers- MCFC:2 goal- Modou Sogou1 goal- Syed Rahim Nabi, Leo Costa, Matias Defederico, Adam Le Fondre1 goal- Krisztian Vadocz, Achille Edzimbi, Raynier Fernandes, Hernan Santana ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 News: NorthEast United parts ways with Gerard Nus Top-rated player-CFC:Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21Matches7Minutes Played583Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy55.97Interceptions4Average Passes/Game45.43 Top-rated player-MCFC:Mourtada Fall- 7.93Matches11Minutes Played971Goals/Assists2/0Clearances74Interceptions18Tackles25Blocks18 Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 6Mumbai City FC: 5ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for