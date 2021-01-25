ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Table-topper Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 71 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - CFC: 6, MCFC: 5; Draws: 2)

Chennaiyin and Mumbai have met each other 13 times in the ISL group stages and CFC has dominated the fixture with six wins. The teams have also played out two draws in the past.

Last meeting (MCFC 2-1 CFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 9, 2021 at the GMC Stadium. Mumbai City won the match 2-1. Chennaiyin went ahead in the 40th minute through Jakub Sylvestr's goal which Mumbai cancelled five minutes later through Hernan Santana's goal. Mumbai's talisman Adam Le Fondre scored in the 75th minute to seal three points for Lobera's side.



Recent Head-to-Head form

MCFC vs CFC: 2-1

MCFC vs CFC: 0-1

CFC vs MCFC: 0-0

MCFC vs CFC: 2-0

CFC vs MCFC: 0-1

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the ISL table. It has won nine from 12 matches and has lost one game and drawn two games.

CFC: Chennaiyin is currently sixth in the table after 13 games. The side has accumulated 15 points with three wins, six draws and four losses.

Form Guide:

MCFC (WWWDW)- Sergio Lobera's Mumbai has not lost a single game since a shock defeat to NorthEast United FC in its opening match. After being held to a goalless draw by Hyderabad, the Islanders bounced back with a tough 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in their latest match.

CFC (LDWDL)- Chennaiyin recovered from a four-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC which was followed by a goalless draw against SC East Bengal, but then slumped to a 1-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 17

Mumbai City FC: 9

Top scorers-CFC:

5 goals - John Stiven

3 goals - Jeje Lalpekhlua

2 goals - Elano Blumer

Top scorers- MCFC:

2 goal- Modou Sogou

1 goal- Syed Rahim Nabi, Leo Costa, Matias Defederico, Adam Le Fondre

1 goal- Krisztian Vadocz, Achille Edzimbi, Raynier Fernandes, Hernan Santana

Top-rated player-CFC:

Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21

Matches 7 Minutes Played 583 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 55.97 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/Game 45.43

Top-rated player-MCFC:

Mourtada Fall- 7.93

Matches 11 Minutes Played 971 Goals/Assists 2/0 Clearances 74 Interceptions 18 Tackles 25 Blocks 18

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 6

Mumbai City FC: 5