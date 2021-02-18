ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for CFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League H2H record, match stats, preview and updates from NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 11:46 IST Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 11:46 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 98 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday. Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - CFC: 3, NEUFC: 6; Draws: 4)NorthEast United has dominated the fixture with six wins. Last meeting (NEUFC 0-0 CFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 13, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. READ ISL 2020-21 Playoff dates announced; Fatorda to host March 13 final Current Position in Table:NEUFC: NEUFC is fifth on the table with 26 points from 17 games. It has six wins and eight draws and three losses to its tally.CFC: Chennaiyin is eighth on the table with 18 points from 17 games. It has three wins, six losses and nine draws in its campaign. ISL 2020-21 Preview: NorthEast United eyes to tighten playoff chances Form Guide:NEUFC (WDDWW) - NorthEast’s fine run continues with a six-match unbeaten streak. The Highlanders head into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over Odisha FC.CFC (DLDLD) - Out of favour for the playoffs after a poor recent showing with three losses, Chennaiyin moves into the fixture after a 2-2 draw.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):NorthEast United: 24Chennaiyin FC: 13Top scorers 2020/21NEUFC:6 - Luis Machado4 - Deshorn Brown4 - Federico GallegoCFC: 4 - Esmael Goncalves2 - Anirudh Thapa2 - Rahim AliPodcast: The lastest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Top-rated player- NEUFCFederico Gallego - 7.6Matches13Minutes Played968Goals/Assists4/6Passing Accuracy58.33Interceptions4Average Passes/Game39.69 Top-rated player- CFC:Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.1Matches18Minutes Played1612Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy61.1Interceptions15Average Passes/Game34.28 Clean sheets 2020/21:NEUFC: 4CFC: 6 ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for