ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

CFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League H2H record, match stats, preview and updates from NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC.

18 February, 2021 11:46 IST
18 February, 2021 11:46 IST

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 98 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 13 | Wins - CFC:  3, NEUFC: 6; Draws: 4)

NorthEast United has dominated the fixture with six wins.

Last meeting (NEUFC 0-0 CFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 13, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

READ ISL 2020-21 Playoff dates announced; Fatorda to host March 13 final

Current Position in Table:

NEUFC: NEUFC is fifth on the table with 26 points from 17 games. It has six wins and eight draws and three losses to its tally.

CFC: Chennaiyin is eighth on the table with 18 points from 17 games. It has three wins, six losses and nine draws in its campaign.

ISL 2020-21 Preview: NorthEast United eyes to tighten playoff chances  

Form Guide:

NEUFC (WDDWW) - NorthEast’s fine run continues with a six-match unbeaten streak. The Highlanders head into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over Odisha FC.

CFC (DLDLD) - Out of favour for the playoffs after a poor recent showing with three losses, Chennaiyin moves into the fixture after a 2-2 draw.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

NorthEast United: 24

Chennaiyin FC: 13

Top scorers 2020/21

NEUFC:

6 - Luis Machado

4 - Deshorn Brown

4 - Federico Gallego

CFC:

4 - Esmael Goncalves

2 - Anirudh Thapa

2 - Rahim Ali

Podcast: The lastest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal.


Top-rated player- NEUFC

Federico Gallego -  7.6

Matches13
Minutes Played968
Goals/Assists4/6
Passing Accuracy58.33
Interceptions4
Average Passes/Game39.69

 

Top-rated player- CFC:

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.1

Matches18
Minutes Played1612
Goals/Assists2/1
Passing Accuracy61.1
Interceptions15
Average Passes/Game34.28

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

NEUFC: 4

CFC:  6

