ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin, Odisha play out goalless draw in game of missed chances

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC played out a goalless draw in a 2020-21 Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Neither team did enough to threaten the opponent’s goalkeeper as the teams struggled to create enough chances.

For CFC though it would go down as yet another game of “what ifs” as it was the only team that had a few genuine opportunities but failed to get the finishing touch right.

The best chance of the day came in the first minute when CFC’s Rahim Ali was given a through ball and the striker produced a good run. However, the Indian made a mess of it with only the goalkeeper to beat and Odisha’s Arshdeep Singh did well to scuttle the attack.

After that, it was largely a dull phase of football as both teams were strong defensively but couldn’t build momentum on attack. Towards the end of the first half, CFC’s Jakub Sylvestr sent in a pass to Rahim whose shot from near the edge of the box was saved by a diving Arshdeep.

The Odisha custodian was the standout player for his side as he made another save in the dying moments of the first half. This time it was Sylvestr who nearly put CFC ahead with a deft touch off a pass from Rahim but the ball was deflected by the keeper with his outstretched legs.

In the second half, there was only one chance for either side, and it was CFC which had the golden opportunity in the 70th minute.

Odisha’s Steven Taylor produced a poor defensive effort against a long ball that allowed Rahim Ali to steal it. The latter took a shot at the near post but could only hit the woodwork.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday and will want to come up with a better effort to salvage their campaigns.