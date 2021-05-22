East Bengal’s ISL journey hits roadblock as differences grow between club and investor

East Bengal Club has run into a crisis with its new financial patron, which is threatening its existence in the top league of the country – the Indian Super League.

Barely eight months after entering into an agreement with Shree Cement, East Bengal club officials find themselves caught in an invisible tug of war with their financial benefactor over certain “misconceptions and doubts” that could derail the deal.

The apparent discord arises from signing the final or the binding agreement that would permanently secure the transfer of the “sporting rights” of the club to Shree Cement East Bengal foundation - the new entity where the former has controlling shares of 76 per cent.

The transfer of the relevant powers and rights were thought to be an automatic process after East Bengal Club and Shree Cement signed the “term sheet” in the presence of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 1 last year.

READ: Will keep East Bengal’s legacy intact and bring back glory days, says Shree Cement owner

The Chief Minster was instrumental in securing the financial support for the club, which had appealed to the high office after failing to secure a sponsor that would fund its aspirations of playing in the ISL. Shree Cement agreed to “adopt” the club and released enough funds to help the side make its ISL debut.

But the East Bengal officials developed cold feet over signing the final agreement, which is now viewed by its new investor as a mandatory step for the association to stay alive.

For Hari Mohan Bangur, the Managing Director of Shree Cements Limited, the decision to associate with East Bengal was an emotional one and was intended at helping football in Bengal and India. - Nagara Gopal

For Hari Mohan Bangur, the Managing Director of Shree Cements Limited, the decision to associate with East Bengal was an emotional one and was intended at helping football in Bengal and India. “We thought it was a good cause to be responding to the invitation from East Bengal club. We were positive that our gesture would benefit football in Bengal as well as in India. Now the club officials are suddenly not forthcoming about signing the final agreement. If they abruptly develop other ideas then I am not going stand up for this cause,” Bangur said, stating that the onus of taking the agreement ahead is on the East Bengal office bearers.

“We wanted to adopt the fantastic institution with a great history but have not been able to complete the adoption process. Practically speaking, they first agreed to let us adopt the child showing a lot of interest initially but now they are hesitant about handing over the baby. The adoption process thus remains incomplete,” he said.

The Shree Cement chief said that the doubts and misgivings lie with the East Bengal officials and they are complicating the issue by not approaching his firm to find a solution. “I would like the competent officials of East Bengal to come and point out if there is any difference between the term sheet we had signed at the start and the final agreement, which needs to be signed now. If they don’t want us to be there then we won’t like to be there as intruders. We would like to take this association ahead only when we feel welcomed at the club,” Bangur told Sportstar.

READ: AIFF calls for meeting “regarding non-relegation"

“We would not like to exert our legal rights, and we will go only when we are welcomed by the club. There is a lot of disappointment with the way the club officials are suddenly behaving but I don’t carry any bitterness for them. I am willing to wait and give some more time for the club officials to realise and act,” he added.

SC East Bengal was coached by Robbie Fowler last season. - ISL/Sportzpics

Many of the East Bengal fan groups are restless about the unexplained stand-off between the club and its investor. Hailing from different parts of West Bengal, the fan groups have expressed their displeasure on various social media platforms.

One of the fan groups - East Bengal Ultras - has presented a list of demands to the East Bengal authorities to know the truth behind the “logjam”. “The fans and supporters of this great club have been in the dark regarding what is actually happening,” it said in a letter, seeking answers from East Bengalsecretary Kalyan Majumder.

The letter asks for a timeline on when East Bengal proposes to sign the final agreement and the details of the term sheet and the steps the club officials are taking to reach an agreement with Shree Cement. A similar letter has also been addressed to the Shree Cements MD.

“We hope to meet Mr. Bangur soon and clarify our doubts regarding the final agreement. I am sure it will help in resolving the issue,” said Debabrata Sarkar, one of the key officials at East Bengal.

“We know that our new investor has the necessary rights to decide about the team and select the squad for the upcoming season. There are no disputes regarding that. We will like to take up the rest of the matter with Mr. Bangur,” said Sarkar, without giving out the details of the contentious “difference” between the term sheet and the final agreement that is creating the present imbroglio.

“The club officials have now grown apprehensive that the present dispensation will lose out every right to the investor, which is apparently looking for perpetual control over the institution. This looks like a case of miscommunication between the club and the investor. The club officials have certain doubts regarding some provisions in the final agreement which are not being clearly addressed by the officials entrusted with the task of negotiating for Shree Cement,” said an East Bengal official on condition of anonymity.

According to the club insiders, the East Bengal officials have become “extra cautious” after their previous association with Quess Corp abruptly fell through after a year.