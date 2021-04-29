Is the AIFF planning to reverse decision to introduce relegation in ISL from 2024?

AIFF's roadmap for Indian football Year 1 (2019/2020) - No promotion and relegation in ISL Year 2 (2020/2021) - No promotion and relegation in ISL, two clubs from I-League to be offered entry into ISL by the end of 2020/2021 season Year 3 (2021/2022) - No promotion and relegation in ISL, League Format (i.e. Name of league and number of teams) to be decided by AIFF for implementation from Year 6 Year 4 (2022/2023) - Winner of I-League to be promoted to ISL, no relegation; no Entry Fee, no distribution of central revenue for newly promoted club from I-League, Only by Sporting Merit, Facilities and national club licencing criteria Year 5 (2023/2024) - Winner of I-League to be promoted to ISL, no relegation; no Entry Fee, no distribution of central revenue for newly promoted club from I-League, Only by Sporting Merit, Facilities and national club licencing criteria Year 6 (2024/2025) - One League only and one knock-out competition to be organised by AIFF, promotion and relegation to be implemented Essentially, the roadmap elevated the ISL to the top division of Indian football and stated that two I-League clubs would be offered entry into the ISL by the end of the 2020/21 season. The two Kolkata giants formed tie-ups - East Bengal brought in Shree Cement as an investor and Mohun Bagan tied up with ATK - to join the ISL in the 2020/21 season. As per the roadmap, the I-League winner will earn a slot in the ISL, purely on merit, from the 2022-23 season. This arrangement would continue for two seasons. The promoted I-League clubs will neither have to pay an entry fee nor will they receive a share from the central revenue pool. No ISL club would be relegated in this period. Following this, the AIFF will re-brand the ISL (the name of new league will be decided in 2021/22) and unify the two leagues by bringing in promotion-relegation from the 2024-25 season. The national federation will also organise a knockout tournament.