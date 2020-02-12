ISL: FC Goa thumps Mumbai City 5-2 - Talking points

FC Goa produced a clinical attacking display to beat Mumbai City 5-2 at Fatorda Stadium and move up to the summit of the ISL table.

Ferran Corominas (2), Jackichand Singh and Hugo Boumous scored for the home side, while Mohammed Rafique's own-goal helped make it an emphatic scoreline. Rowllin Borges was involved in Mumbai City's two goals, scoring the first and assisting Bipin Singh for the second.

Sportstar looks at the key aspects of the match.

MATCH BLOG

FC Goa lethal in the box

In a match between two quality attacking sides, it was FC Goa's precision in front of goal that made the difference. It appeared Goa would score every time it arrived in the opposition box and 5-2 was a fair scoreline given its chance conversion rate. Amrinder Singh, in the Mumbai goal, faced five shots on target and saved none.

That's only part of the story, though.

FC Goa created the better chances and, at times, benefited from Mumbai City's poor defensive organisation. Goa's second goal, for example, was as a result of Mumbai's poor marking, with Hugo Boumous, left unmarked, heading in from close range.

Goa bossed the opposition box for much of the 90 minutes and, on the night, Mumbai had no answer.

MATCH REPORT

Mohammad Nawaz excels

At the other end, it was goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz who bailed out the Goa defenders with a variety of saves. There were the reflex saves to deny Modou Sogou and Diego Carlos early in the second half with Mumbai City carving out the Goa defence, while he denied Bidyananda Singh with a diving save in the first half.

While Nawaz had little chance of saving Borges and Bipin's efforts, he was up to the task every other time he was called into action.

All-round display from Rowllin Borges

He might not have helped Mumbai City achieve the desired result, but Borges will be satisfied with his individual display on the night.

The timing of his run into the box was the crucial part of his goal to put Mumbai 1-0 up. Borges's intricate footwork and weight of pass set up Bipin's first-time finish to halve the deficit for Mumbai early in the second half and briefly reignite belief of a comeback.

A combative midfielder, Borges earned himself a booking for an ugly kick on Corominas, which was borne out of frustration.