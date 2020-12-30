ISL 2020-21 LIVE, HFC vs FCG Live Score: Hyderabad, Goa locked in scrappy battle

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa.

38' Crunching tackle from Sana against Ortiz at the edge of his own box. Could have been a horrible effort if he got it wrong.

34' Football is played at a break neck speed but the right pass in the final third is lacking.

31' Drinks break called.

31' Short-worked corner and Ortiz sets up Lenny for a shot from outside the box. Lenny ends up putting his effort wide.

30' Saviour does well to steal the ball off Asish, who ends up conceding a corner under pressure.

26' Santana goes down after Seriton clatters into him from behind. Freekick from a promising position for Hyderabad. The ball is floated into the box and Angulo ends up getting a head on to it but Nawaz has it covered.

25' Both teams, who play a similar style of football, are cancelling each other out here. 25 minutes gone and there has been just one shot off target thus far.

20' Corner for Hyderabad after Donachie cuts out Narzary's attempted cross from the left. BUt the set piece is et by a Goan head and cleared away from the box.

16' Clash of knees between Narzary and Bedia and the latter comes off worst. He receives medical attention but he is able to walk it off for the moment.

14' No big chances on goal for both sides so far. Long bal played to Angulo but Kattimani is off his box and clears the ball out.

10' Romario is released down the right channel after some excellent play by Ortiz in the middle. Romario's cross is cut out behind by Sena. Donachie's header from the corner is over the bar.

8' Poor giveaway in Hydrabad's from both sides by Souvik and Angulo before Goa work the ball into the right channel. Brandon puts in a testing cross but none of the Goa attackers make the run to attack the ball.

4' Not sure what happened there from the freekick. Goa came close to scoring but the referee has awarded a freekick in favour of Hyderabad when there appeared no foulplay inside the box.

3' Hitesh concedes a freekick in his own half after Hyderabad is harried at the back by Goa's pressing.

1' Hyderabad gets the match underway and will play from left to right.

FIRST HALF

7.24 pm: The players make their way out to the middle. Goa will line-up in black kits, and Hyderabad will wear its home colours.

Both Angulo and Ortiz have 10 goals between them this season. - ISL/Sportzpics

7.14 pm: FC Goa’s last game against Jamshedpur FC was the first time in 52 games that Lenny Rodrigues did not feature in a game for the side, his first since signing for the club in 2018. The central midfielder started all 43 games Goa played in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons in addition to all four games in the club's triumphant Super Cup campaign in 2019. He had started the first six games this campaign before coming on as a substitute against Chennaiyin.

7.02 pm: More good news for Hyderabad, it has its full set of foreign players for the game. Luis Sastre is also back on the bench after his injury.

Joel Chianese (R) returns to Hyderabad starting XI after having suffered an ankle injury on November 28 against Bengaluru FC.

6.45 pm: Joel Chianese returns to Hyderabad XI after a month-long layoff and will come in place of Mohammed Yasir. Souvik Chakrabarti also gets a start with Liston Colaco making way. Goa makes one change. Princeton Rebello makes way for Lenny Rodrigues.

6.30 pm: The team news is in

Hyderabad FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Souvik Chakrabarti, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

FC Goa XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

6pm: Here's how we think the two teams could line-up:

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

FC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

5:45pm: Match preview

Hyderabad FC, smarting from two successive losses, will be eager to get points in the bag when it takes on FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

Hyderabad is eighth on the table, while FC Goa is two spots above it and has played an additional game.

Manolo Marquez’s side began the season in fine fashion to remain undefeated in five games but was then outplayed by Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters. For a side that has scored half of its goals from set-pieces, it will fancy its chances against an FC Goa side that has conceded the most goals from set-pieces this season - seven.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando acknowledged his side’s set-piece struggles but added that he was more focussed on the result. Talking on the eve of the game, he said, “I'm not worried if we concede three goals, but we should score four. About the set-pieces, we need to put attention to why (we are conceding from them).

“It's important to connect. When we are working in the defensive line, it's important to understand the moment of the timing to attack the ball, who is better in free space, the zones, and man-to-man. In this case, we need time because it's necessary to change game by game, depending on the opponents.”

He continued, “Clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC, for example, are successful in set-pieces because they know and have been working together for two-three. Everyone knows more or less what to do.”

The 39-year-old added that Hyderabad would prove a tough nut to crack. “Hyderabad has a very good squad. I believe that in the second round (of fixtures) everyone will need to pay attention to them because they will further improve. They may be the surprise team at the end of the season.”

Interestingly, the current Hyderabad squad consists of eight former FC Goa players, including the likes of Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Chinglensana Singh and Mohammad Yasir.

Hyderabad also has its share of defensive woes, having been unable to keep a clean sheet in any of its last five games. The side’s back-line will face a stern test against a Goa side that has scored 10 goals and is home to the top-scorer in Igor Angulo.

"These kinds of things (conceding goals) are normal in football. If you are an offensive team, you can have problems in defence and vice versa. Goa has an offensive style because they arrive with a lot of players when they attack. They have very good players, everybody knows that. It's not only about Igor Angulo but also their midfielders and forwards. But for their defence sometimes, when the other team is in counter-attack, there are fewer defenders than attackers and it becomes very difficult to defend," said coach Marquez.

A win would see Hyderabad climb to the fifth spot and potentially even dislodge Bengaluru FC on fourth if it were to win by five goals or more. Goa, on the other hand, has a chance to move to the third spot if it seals the win.

