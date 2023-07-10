MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

The full-back joins Hyderabad FC on a four-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, becoming the first new signing for the club.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 17:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vignesh Dakshinamurthy joined HFC on a four-year deal.
Vignesh Dakshinamurthy joined HFC on a four-year deal. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for ISL
infoIcon

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy joined HFC on a four-year deal. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for ISL

Hyderabad FC (HFC) completed the signing of defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy from 2022-23 League Shield winners Mumbai City FC for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced on Monday.

The full-back joins HFC on a four-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, becoming the first new signing for the club.

Speaking on the transfer, Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “We’ve been tracking Vignesh for a while now and are extremely happy to have him on board. He was an integral part of two Shield-winning campaigns and knows the demands at this level. Vignesh will be a long-term asset for Hyderabad FC, and we believe he will add a lot of strength to our team in the coming seasons.”

Also Read: ISL: Bengaluru FC signs Rohit Danu on a three-year deal

“I’m very excited to join Hyderabad FC. Over the last few seasons, the club has shown immense faith in young Indian players, and I believe this is the best place for the next stage of my career,” said Vignesh after penning the deal.

“I’m thankful to the management for showing a lot of faith in me. We have an exciting squad at the club, and I can’t wait to get down to the field and put on the yellow and black jersey.”

Related Topics

Hyderabad FC /

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy /

ISL 2023-24

