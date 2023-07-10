ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Hyderabad FC (HFC) completed the signing of defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy from 2022-23 League Shield winners Mumbai City FC for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced on Monday.

The full-back joins HFC on a four-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, becoming the first new signing for the club.

Speaking on the transfer, Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “We’ve been tracking Vignesh for a while now and are extremely happy to have him on board. He was an integral part of two Shield-winning campaigns and knows the demands at this level. Vignesh will be a long-term asset for Hyderabad FC, and we believe he will add a lot of strength to our team in the coming seasons.”

“I’m very excited to join Hyderabad FC. Over the last few seasons, the club has shown immense faith in young Indian players, and I believe this is the best place for the next stage of my career,” said Vignesh after penning the deal.

“I’m thankful to the management for showing a lot of faith in me. We have an exciting squad at the club, and I can’t wait to get down to the field and put on the yellow and black jersey.”