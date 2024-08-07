MagazineBuy Print

Bianca Andreescu beaten by Lesia Tsurenko in Toronto in first hard-court match of the season

Andreescu hadn’t played on hard courts since Montreal last year, ending her season because of a back injury and not returning until this year’s French Open.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 12:24 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts during her loss to Lesia Tsurenko.
Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts during her loss to Lesia Tsurenko. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts during her loss to Lesia Tsurenko. | Photo Credit: AP

Bianca Andreescu’s strong start turned into an early exit to her first hard-court tournament of the year, as the Canadian was beaten 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday night at the National Bank Open.

Andreescu won her home tournament in her 2019 season that was highlighted later by the U.S. Open title. But she hadn’t played on hard courts since Montreal last year, ending her season because of a back injury and not returning until this year’s French Open.

Andreescu was coming off a second-round loss to eventual silver medalist Donna Vekic in the Olympics. She nearly rallied in the third set Tuesday after falling behind 5-0.

“I played some of my best tennis for the first set and a little bit,” said the 24-year-old Andreescu, who fought back tears at the end of her press conference.

“And then tennis just kicks you right in the butt sometimes.”

ALSO READ | Djokovic hails gold as his greatest sporting achievement

Tsurenko was joined in the second round by fellow Ukrainians Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk. Svitolina, the 2017 tournament champion, beat American Shelby Rogers 6-0, 6-2, while No. 11-seeded Kostyuk ousted Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2.

But No. 16-seeded Dayana Yastremska, another player from Ukraine, was eliminated after she had to stop playing in her match against Taylor Townsend because of a shoulder injury while trailing 6-3, 3-1.

Anna Kalinskaya, the No. 10 seed, and No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka also advanced.

The tournament endured a number of withdrawals, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek, late last week following the Olympics. Also skipping Toronto are Wimbledon champion and No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova (thigh injury), No. 4 Elena Rybakina (bronchitis), No. 5 Jasmine Paolini, No. 8 Maria Sakkari and No. 9 Danielle Collins.

The field is led by No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka. American Jessica Pegula, ranked sixth and last year’s winner in Montreal, is also in Canada to defend her title.

