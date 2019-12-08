ISL Live Score 2019: Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC hosts FC Goa

Good evening, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa at the Gachibowli Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

Kick-off at 7.30pm.

Team news to follow.

Preview

Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC hosts FC Goa with both teams looking to resurrect their seasons, having had a week's break in between. Goa comes into the match having failed to win its last two fixtures, while Hyderabad has won only one of its six fixtures so far.

At his pre-match press conference, Hyderabad manager Phil Brown said: “The game with FC Goa is a challenge but we have the right players in the right position and we are confident that we will play a good game."

Reflecting on the season so far, FC Goa manager Sergio Lobera said: “This is the most difficult season in the last three years. The other teams have signed big players. All the teams are very competitive. We are better but the situation now is very competitive.”