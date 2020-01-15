ISL Live Score: Odisha unchanged for match against Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

LIVE UPDATES

Kick-off is at 7.30pm

Hyderabad FC starting XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Nestor Jesus, Adil Khan, Rohit Kumar, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira (Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani, Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Panwar, Sahil Tavora, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Robin Singh)

Odisha FC starting XI: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana (Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Mohammad Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia)

Preview

Assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will take charge of Hyderabad FC for its home match against Odisha FC, seeking an instant turnaround following the departure of manager Phil Brown, who was sacked after its 3-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC. Odisha, on the other hand, is on a three-match winning run that's propelled it to fourth place on the ISL points table. Three points tonight will reinforce its playoff chances. Addressing the media on the eve of the fixture, Mehrajuddin said: “In the next six matches, the players are going to play for pride and prestige and are really working hard for better results.” Odisha won the reverse fixture 3-2.