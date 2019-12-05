ISL 2019-20: Chermiti, Messi score as Mumbai City and Kerala share spoils

Tunisia forward Amine Chermiti equalised for Mumbai City minutes after Raphael Messi Bouli had put Kerala Blasters ahead as the two sides shared the spoils in an evenly-contested Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Messi produced two moments of individual brilliance, the first an overhead kick that was on target but saved by Amrinder Singh and then in the second half, scoring with a first-time, volleyed effort. Chermiti, dangerous each time on the ball, took advantage of T.P. Rehenesh's mistake to score the equaliser from close range. The result leaves both sides with one win each after seven games.

Mumbai created two moves down the right. Borges combined with Modou Sougou, whose fierce right-footer from close range produced an equally brilliant reflex save by Rehenesh in goal. Sougou controlled and floated the ball across from the flank next time, Mohammed Larbi overran the ball and mistimed leap to head.

Rehenesh kept the visitor in the game with bold rushes out of goal to affect clearances after seeing his defence beaten. Chermiti pushed the ball forward towards team-mate Bipin Singh, but before he could react the Kerala custodian rushed out to kick the ball away, turned back and was lucky to see an audacious long-range try by Rowllin Borges float beyond the crossbar.

The home team slogged hard early in the first half, keeping the visitor at bay. Kerala succeeded in pressing the defence with floaters from left flank. Mumbai gave away a corner-kick and a direct free-kick, both fetched no result. Amrinder, on his toes under the bar, was relieved to see Seityasen Singh waste a chance by kicking over with an open goal in front.

The result pushed the home team to sixth place and the visitor remained eighth.