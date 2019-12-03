ISL approaches AIFF to improve quality of refereeing in league

Miffed by the falling standards of refereeing, the Indian Super League (ISL) has approached the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to work on a short term solution and also have a long term outlook on how to improve the same for its games.

IANS has reliably learnt that Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) officials, the organisers of the ISL, met AIFF during the FIFA international break in New Delhi and one of the key discussions were on the quality of refereeing in the ongoing sixth edition.

“The officials have requested the federation to urgently look into the matter to find short term solution and also work on a long term outlook to the referee development program,” the source said.

ISL voiced its concern due to glaring mistakes referees have committed on the field affecting many games in the ongoing sixth edition of the tournament. The organisers are concerned with too many flaws impacting the clubs, players, coaches and their fans.

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo was furious after his team saw a penalty claim turned down in the final minutes of the match against NorthEast United on Monday.

“The referee missed a clear penalty. This league could be a great league but with this level of refereeing, it is pretty much impossible. There is no way a referee can miss a penalty like that.

“Every match this season, you have seen bad refereeing, these amazing decisions. There a lot of good things about the league. But they are not focusing on the important thing that is refereeing. You cannot have this kind of a situation every week,” he said.

ISL used to attract international referees in the initial years of the league with a balance of 40 per cent international and 60 per cent Indian referees but that trend changed since the fourth season with AIFF pushing for Indian referees.