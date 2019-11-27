ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC 2 - 2 Mumbai City FC - Talking points

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC played out an exciting 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. There were four goals scored in the first-half but none in the second. At the end of the day, home side NorthEast and visitor Mumbai moved one rung up in the ISL standings to fourth and seventh respectively.

Here are the key facets of an eventful match in Guwahati, Assam.

Asamoah Gyan impresses at home once again

Ghana veteran Asamoah Gyan scored in Guwahati for the third straight game and this goal was a crucial one. NorthEast United had started the game well and was rewarded with a Panagiotis Triadis opener.

But the home team began to struggle once Mumbai City players started finding their feet. A double from Amine Chermiti gave the visitor the lead in the first-half.

Gyan was silent for most parts of the first-half and wasn't helping his team's cause much. But in the 42nd minute of the match, he received the ball from Paulo Machado who was dispossessed in midfield. From there, there was no turning back for Gyan as he made a wonderful move forward and fired the ball past Amrinder Singh who had no chance.

The goal, at the end of the day, salvaged a point for NorthEast United and helped the side to break into the top-four of the ISL 2019-20 standings

Mumbai forwards cause trouble in tandem

Though Chermiti scored both the goals for Mumbai City, his teammates Moudou Sougou and Diego Carlos complemented him well up front. Chermiti's first goal, a tap-in, was a brilliant team move in which Sougou and Carlos had played a bigger part. Chermiti was the turning point for Mumbai in the game but his strike partners played important roles as well.

Throughout the game, Sougou was a sensation on the right flank. He was always at the right place at the right time. Unfortunately for Mumbai, the Senegalese forward was substituted in the 83rd minute after picking up a hamstring injury. His side would be hoping that it is nothing serious.

Carlos, on the other hand, had a below-par first-half, with the exception of his involvement in the goal. But the Brazilian was a whole new player in the second-half. He was all over the place constantly threatening the opposition defence. He never seemed to be losing steam and was at the centre of almost every chance created.

Even substitute Serge Kevyn impressed in the 15 minutes he spent on the pitch. Despite the exploits of its forwards, Mumbai couldn't find the all-important winner.

Silly mistakes from both sides lead to goals

Sauvik Chakrabarti had a game to forget as his mistimed clearance from a NorthEast United throw-in led to Triadis' opener. The Mumbai City defender was struggling throughout the game. However, taking nothing away from Triadis, the Greek winger scored a brilliant long-ranger to put his side ahead at home.

Mumbai's equaliser was the only goal that wasn't gifted on the night. But even during that goal, the home team's defence could have done better.

Chermiti, who claimed a brace, put the visitor ahead with a bicycle kick. However, the assist came from an unlikely source. Centre-back Nim Dorjee rushed forward to clear a Paulo Machado free-kick but he completely missed the ball to put his side on the back foot. This was a typical school-boy error.

The fourth and final goal of the game was scored by Gyan. Machado's careless miss-pass in midfield was collected by the Ghanaian international, who scored a brilliant solo goal to level the scores for his side and added to the Mumbai midfield's misery.

Possible penalties for both sides?

There were calls for penalties in either halves. Towards the end of the first-half, NorthEast was the first to claim a penalty as Mumbai defender Subhasish Bose charged towards Redeem Tlang in the box. Subhasish looked to have handled the ball but the referee waved his hands to play on. The home side's players were absolutely dejected.

In the 68th minute, NorthEast defender Dorjee looked to have brought down Carlos in the penalty box but once again the referee didn't find it convincing enough to award a penalty for Mumbai.

A penalty awarded to either side could have made a difference to the end result. But according to the referee, both the incidents were not good enough to win a spot-kick.