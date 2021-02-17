ISL 2020-21: Goa moves fourth with dominant 3-1 win over Odisha

Three points in the bag -- finally! FC Goa returned to winning ways, after six consecutive draws, with a resounding 3-1 victory over Odisha FC in its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

Their first win in over a month propelled the Gaurs to the fourth spot, putting them in a firm position to seal one of the two playoff spots up for grabs.

Having gotten off the blocks strongly, Goa took the lead in the 18th minute through Alberto Noguera. Jorge Ortiz fed the ball to centre-back Ivan Gonzalez on the left flank and the Spaniard floated a fine cross into the box which was duly met by a leaping Noguera.

The team doubled its lead eight minutes later when Ortiz coolly chipped the ball past the goalkeeper. The goal, in fact, came from an Odisha corner. FCG custodian Dheeraj Singh parried away the ball and his side launched into an attack as Saviour Gama threaded a through-ball for Ortiz. The Spaniard ran a good 30 yards before dinking it over Arshdeep Singh.

Diego Mauricio offered OFC a lifeline when he netted in the 30th minute. Rakesh Pradhan’s cross from the left was poorly dealt with by Dheeraj and offered Mauricio an open goal to poke the ball into. However, Mauricio’s strike was the last goal of the evening for the Kalinga Warriors as they conceded once again in the 75th minute.

Ortiz turned the provider this time as he curled in a peach of a corner for his countryman Gonzalez. The Spanish defender’s initial header was blocked by Arshdeep, but the defence failed to clear the ball and Gonzalez managed to slot it into the back of the net. He nearly got his second goal of the evening eight minutes later when his header rattled the crossbar. His match-winning performance saw him become the first defender to score and assist a goal this season. Odisha remains rooted to the bottom of the table.

THE RESULT: FC Goa 3 (Alberto Noguera 18', Jorge Ortiz 26', Ivan Gonzalez 75') defeated Odisha FC 1 (Diego Mauricio 30').