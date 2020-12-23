ISL 2020-21: Angulo double earns FC Goa dramatic 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC

Striker Igor Angulo’s brace was instrumental in FC Goa scripting a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

The Spaniard converted a penalty in the 64th minute and then headed another in the injury time to propel Goa to fifth in the table with 11 points from eight matches. On the other hand, JFC suffered its first defeat in six matches and dropped to sixth with 10 points from six matches.

Jamshedpur opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when defender Stephen Eze scored his second goal of the season with an acrobatic finish off a teasing free-kick from Aitor Monroy, one that beat goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz at the near post.

Goa equalised through a penalty in the 64th minute after Alexandre Lima brought down James Donachie inside the box. Angulo converted without much fuss by pushing the ‘keeper T.P. Rehenesh the wrong way. In the fifth minute of the injury time, Edu Bedia's corner kick came off Angulo's back to hit the back of the net as Goa emerged victorious.

JFC was unlucky after Alexander Lima's left-footed strike in the 87th minute saw the ball hitting inside of the crossbar and falling inside the goal-line before spinning back into play. The goal was not given as the referee and the linesman failed to spot it.

Earlier in the second half, Angulo missed a big chance to pull his equal when his powerful left-footed shot went over the crossbar in the 53rd minute.

The results:

FC Goa 2 (Igor Angulo 64 (P) & 90+4) bt JFC 1 (Stephen Eze 33).