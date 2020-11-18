ISL 2020-21 news, Kerala Blasters preview: New season, new hope for Vicuna's men

There’s churn at Kerala Blasters year after year. The head coach changes every season, and often nearly the entire team, too. This time, six of the Kochi-based team’s seven foreign players are newcomers, as is the new head coach, Spaniard Kibu Vicuna.

There’s good reason for that. The Blasters, twice finalists in the Indian Super League (ISL), have not made it to the playoffs the last three seasons, and the club’s passionate fans are clearly running out of patience.

Sahal Abdul Samad, who has been with Kerala Blasters since 2017, is one of the key players who has been retained. - Twitter @KeralaBlasters

Two big names, Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche – the team captain was the joint top-scorer in the ISL last season with 15 goals – and defender Sandesh Jhingan have left the club. Also out is experienced goalkeeper T. P. Rehenesh.

Strength

Every year brings new hope, and hopes are high this season. The Blasters have roped in Englishman Gary Hooper, who was in sparkling form for Celtic a few years ago, firing in 63 goals in 95 games, before moving to Norwich City in the English Premier League in 2013.

The vast experience of Burkina Faso defender Bakary Kone, who was in action for French giant Lyon between 2011 and 2016 and featured in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, could also come in handy.

Bakary Kone has played 141 games for Lyon in all competitions including the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League. - Twitter @KeralaBlasters

And the arrival of Spaniard Vincente Gomez, who has played for Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna back home, could sort out the worries the Blasters had faced in the defensive midfield positions the last few seasons.

Weakness

It’s not easy to prepare a side, especially when the team has so many new players and a new head coach.

Did the team have enough time to prepare for the ISL with the coronavirus pandemic making life difficult? Will the players take time to settle down? These are the questions that will be floating around.

Kerala Blasters fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. - H. Vibhu

Huge crowds have often turned up to support the Blasters at home in Kochi, especially during the early part of the season, and the team has spoken about this as a huge advantage. It could be tough playing in front of an empty stadium in Goa this season.

Coach

The arrival of Kibu Vicuna as the head coach should inspire confidence in the side, especially since he guided Mohun Bagan to the I-League title last season. Bagan has now merged with ATK and will be making its ISL debut this season.

Kibu Vicuna joins Kerala Blasters after leading Mohun Bagan to the I-League title last season. - Twitter @KeralaBlasters

For Vicuna, too, the league should open with a very interesting challenge as his team will be playing ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL opener in Bambolim on November 20.

Foreign contingent

While Hooper will have Argentine Facundo Pereyra and Australian Jordan Murray for company at the front, the strong midfield has two Spaniards in Gomez and Sergio Cidoncha, the only foreigner retained by Blasters from last season.

Two more foreigners – Zimbabwean Costa Nhamoinesu and Kone – will be guarding the back.

Best new signing

That will be experienced striker Gary Hooper, who has scored more than 200 goals in his career. Much will be expected of him especially since Ogbeche has moved to Mumbai City FC.