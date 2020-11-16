ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) campaign when it locks horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the season-opener on November 20 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: All you need to know - venues, teams, stats, fixtures

Two-time runner-up Kerala Blasters has signed numerous prolific players over the summer. Some of the club's major signings include English striker Gary Hooper after his stint with A-League club Wellington Phoenix and former PSG defender Bakary Kone.

The side has also roped in Australian striker Jordan Murray and Zimbabwe's Costa Nhamoinesu.

ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, venues and teams

Notable Indian signings include the arrival of India left-back Nishu Kumar from Bengaluru FC on a four-year deal.

Here's the complete Kerala Blasters FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara

ALSO READ| Kerala Blasters fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan