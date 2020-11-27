Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby live streaming, kick-off, schedule: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020: SC East Bengal will begin its Indian Super League campaign with a match against Kolkata arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar Goa 27 November, 2020 14:03 IST While Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan got off to a win last week, Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal will begin its ISL campaign with the Kolkata derby. - ISL Media Team Sportstar Goa 27 November, 2020 14:03 IST The Indian Super League (ISL) will witness its first Kolkata derby when ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.Mohun Bagan completed a merger with defending ISL champion ATK to join the league as ATK Mohun Bagan. With the help of its new investor Shree Cements, East Bengal became the 11th ISL team and will play as SC East Bengal.While Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan got off to a win last week, Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal will begin its ISL campaign with the Kolkata derby.When is the Kolkata derby match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?The match will be played on Friday, November 27, 2020.Where is the Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?The match is being held at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco (Goa) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.What time is the Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.Where to watch the Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2/ 2 HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports Bangla and Star Jalsha Movies. The match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.SquadsSC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Mohamed Irshad, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen Singh, Anil Chawan, Novin Gurung, Pritam Singh, Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Metei, Haobam Singh, Milan Singh, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet SinghATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos