ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby live streaming, kick-off, schedule: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The Indian Super League (ISL) will witness its first Kolkata derby when ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

Mohun Bagan completed a merger with defending ISL champion ATK to join the league as ATK Mohun Bagan. With the help of its new investor Shree Cements, East Bengal became the 11th ISL team and will play as SC East Bengal.

While Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan got off to a win last week, Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal will begin its ISL campaign with the Kolkata derby.

When is the Kolkata derby match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The match will be played on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Where is the Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The match is being held at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco (Goa) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What time is the Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2/ 2 HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports Bangla and Star Jalsha Movies. The match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.