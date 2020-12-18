ISL 2020-21 news: Bengaluru FC's Ashique Kuruniyan suffers fractures to his face

Bengaluru FC (BFC) winger Ashique Kuruniyan suffered a serious injury to his face in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Odisha FC at the at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

In the second half, Ashique's face was caught by the knee of Jerry Mawihmingthanga inside Bengaluru's box and had to receive medical attention on the pitch. The 23-year-old, who had a swelling on the right side of his face, was substituted in the 54th minute before he was eventually taken to the hospital.

"Ashique has suffered multiple fractures to his face and is under observation, following a collision The club will put out a detailed statement once we have more information," Bengaluru posted on its Twitter handle.

After the 2-1 win, the Blues skipper Sunil Chhetri said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed. People who saw the injury say his cheekbone is gone. I am really worried for him. The news was spreading about his injury and we were down for five minutes of the game when they got the goal."

Ashique, who made his 50th ISL appearance, has been a regular fixture in Carles Cuadrat's team featuring in the left-back and wing-back role in the six matches so far.