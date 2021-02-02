ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru trounces SC East Bengal, secures first win in nine games

Bengaluru FC got over its success drought by downing SC East Bengal, courtesy of two unanswered first-half goals in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

Winless in the last eight outings, Bengaluru secured the victory through a sublime strike from Cleiton Silva and a Debjit Majumder own goal.

ISL Highlights| Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal



Bengaluru benefitted from showing greater alacrity in the attacking-third. The inspiring presence of the Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri helped out the former champion, which was looking to come out of the woods. Despite operating in brief spurts, the 36-year-old Indian skipper essayed the crucial passes to create the two goals in the opening half.

A long goal-kick from Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the 12th minute reached the top of the SC East Bengal box where Chhetri outjumped the opposition’s towering defender Scott Neville to nod down the ball for an unmarked Cleiton. The Brazilian midfielder received the header with his right foot and in the subsequent action powered a left-footed half volley that gave Debjit no chance.

Bengaluru FC players celebrate their side's second goal against SC East Bengal. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

SC East Bengal had greater ball possession compared to Bengaluru but when it came to capitalising on that advantage in the striking zone, the Red and Golds were found greatly wanting in their finishing. Bengaluru found the second goal just as SC East Bengal appeared to be edging towards an equaliser.

It was Chhetri in the thick of things once again as he released wing-back Rahul Bheke on the right to fire a probing cross for substitute Parag Shrivas. The young Bengaluru defender powered a nice volley that deflected off the post and hit the left leg of an unsuspecting Debjit to find the net.

SC East Bengal failed to overcome its sluggishness in the second half, allowing Bengaluru to easily protect its lead.