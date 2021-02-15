ISL 2020-21 news: Cleiton Silva scores fastest goal of the season

Bengaluru FC's Cleiton Silva scored the fastest goal of the season in the match against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The Brazilian smashed the ball past Amrinder Singh within 25 seconds of the kick-off to put Bengaluru in the lead to break Chennaiyin FC midfielder Anirudh Thapa's record of 52 seconds against Jamshedpur FC earlier in the season.

The fastest goal in ISL history was scored by Jerry Mawihmingthanga for Jamshedpur against Kerala Blasters in 2018. As it stands, Cleiton's goal is the second fastest in the competition behind former Blasters player Chris Dagnall (29 seconds) against NorthEast United FC in 2015.

Bengaluru is currently seventh on the table and is in danger of missing out on a play-off place for the first time since joining the ISL in 2017.