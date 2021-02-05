ISL 2020-21 news: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu records most cleansheets in ISL history

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu kept a cleansheet in his side's goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC on Friday to achieve the distinction of recording the most cleansheets, 29, in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21).

The 29-year-old has achieved the feat in 74 appearances Gurpreet, who became the first Indian to feature in a UEFA Europa League match, has kept four cleansheets this season.

The Indian no.1 goalkeeper joined Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2017-18 ISL season and led his side to a runner-up finish and lifted the 2018 Super Cup title.

He went on to win the ISL trophy with the club the following season and also bagged the Golden Glove award. He put up another strong display last term when he won the Golden Glove award for the second season running.