ISL 2020-21: I feel robbed, says Coyle after Jamshedpur denied goal against Goa

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle fumed over a refereeing error which cost his team the game in the 2-1 loss to FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur was chasing a win with the score tied on 1-1 when midfielder Alex Lima's strike clattered the underside of the crossbar in the 87th minute. The ball bounced on the inside of the goal line and spun back into play, but the match officials failed to spot it.

Alex Lima's strike had crossed the line, but the match officials failed to notice it. - ISL/Sportzpics

The decision proved costly for Jamshedpur as an injury-time goal from Igor Angulo earned FC Goa a 2-1 win at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

"I feel robbed. It's (refereeing) becoming embarassing. I'm okay with fouls not going our way, but clear decisions like today are embarassing. The ball was clearly over the line and the linesman did not see it. At the level we are playing, that should not be happening. The boys have played their socks off and this happens. I feel cheated," Coyle fumed.

Jamshedpur dominated the opening half and went ahead with Stephen Eze's 33rd minute goal, but was pushed on the backfoot by Goa in the second half. Coyle felt that the refereeing in the league should improve.

"FC Goa has great players, but we should not be giving away goals. The players have been playing well and coaches are doing their jobs, but something needs to be done (about refereeing errors). Four big decisions have gone against us," he said.

Coyle's counterpart Juan Ferrando praised his players' resolve in grinding out a win after the team struggled to find form early in the season.

"I am so happy that after 10 days and four games we finally have a good result. I am happy for the character the boys have shown today. When you play so many games in such short period of time, it gets difficult to maintain intensity," the Spaniard said.

Jamshedpur's six-match unbeaten streak came to an end with the result as it slipped to sixth in the ISL table while Goa climbed two places to fifth with the win.

Coyle's men will next face Bengaluru FC on December 28, while Goa takes on Hyderabad FC on December 30.