ISL 2020-21 news: Steinmann, Pilkington goals SC East Bengal win over Jamshedpur FC

After five matches without a victory, SC East Bengal returned to winning ways as it downed Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in an ISL fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Matti Steinmann and Anthony Pilkington found the target in each half for East Bengal while Peter Hartley pulled one back for Jamshedpur.

East Bengal got off to a flying start and found the break in the sixth minute. Steinmann finished with a nice glancing header to help an inch-perfect corner from Narayan Das into the Jamshedpur net. Looking to build on the early advantage, East Bengal created a few more opportunities in the opening half but failed find the net again. Steinmann had the chance to double it for East Bengal in the injury-time of the first half but his header on a long throw from Raju Gaekwad went wide.



Jamshedpur renewed its efforts after the break and almost got the equaliser in the 63rd minute but for the upright which prevented a nice effort from Nerijus Valskis from finding the net.

Just when Jamshedpur was looking to intensify its attacks, East Bengal doubled the lead in the 68th minute. Steinmann took up the provider’s role this time releasing Pilkington with a measured through pass. The Irish midfielder controlled the ball well inside the Jamshedpur box and finished with a powerful drive, that gave the opposition goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh no chance to block. Pilkington had the opportunity to make it 3-0 in the 79th minute but saw his effort come off the post.



There was renewed interest in the match towards the end of the action when Hartley nodded home a curling cross from Isaac Vanmalsawma in the 83rd minute to pull one back for Jamshedpur. East Bengal held on to the lead to secure the win.