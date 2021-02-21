ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC ends campaign with 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC's campaign in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) came to a sedate end at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. The two-time champion had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters.

Chennaiyin thus finished with 20 points to remain eighth in the table. With a game in hand, Blasters is placed second from bottom, with 17 points.

CFC vs KBFC | AS IT HAPPENED

Both the goals came in the first half. After Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev put the former champion ahead, Gary Hooper equalised for Blasters from the penalty spot.

The match got off to a frenetic start with the Chennai men storming towards the Blasters goal in no time. They created as many as four chances within the first three minutes.

Not surprisingly, it was an error from a Blasters defender -- Bakary Kone -- that opened the door for the fierce attack from Chennaiyin. He gave away the ball to Lallianzuala Chhangte, who would prove too be too dangerous on the left wing even without such help.

Fatkhullo celebrates scoring for Chennaiyin against Kerala Blasters. - ISL/Sportzpics

But Blasters survived, though not for long. Fatkhulloev struck in the 10th minute, off an assist from Edwin Vanspaul. The Tajikistan winger did well to beat Jessel Carneiro and drive the ball firmly past goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

Chennaiyin thus produced an early goal, as often it has done this season. It didn't keep the advantage for long, just as often it has.

Hooper scores for Kerala Blasters against Chennaiyin in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics

Hooper made it 1-1 in the 29th minute, off the kick awarded after Deepak Tangri handled the ball.

More end-to-end action followed and opportunities were for both the teams, but nothing came off them. Chennaiyin was reduced to 10 men for the last 11 minutes of normal time after Enes Sipovic picked up his second yellow card. It has been that kind of a season for Chennaiyin.