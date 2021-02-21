ISL 2020-21 LIVE, KBFC vs CFC Live Football Score: Fatkhulo goal gives Chennaiyin 1-0 against Kerala Blasters

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 LIVE match blog of the Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC game being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

19' Prasanth releases Lalruatthara on the right to play in a superb cross into the box and Rahul leaps high to head the ball but he can't get it on target.

16' Lanza threads a ball in between the defenders to find Chhnagte, who squares the ball across the face of goal but Sylvestr can't get on the end of it on the stretch.

14' Murray breaks forward and he takes on Sipovic. He shifts the ball to the right before firing a shot on goal but Kaith dive low to push it out! Edwin clears out the ricochet.

13' Sipovic's header is pushed onto the crossbar! Lanza with a free-kick into the book and the big central defender towers high to get his head on to it.

10' GOAL! CFC up 1-0 through Fatkhulo! Kone's header falls to Edwin who lobs the ball ver the left-back's head to find the winger. Fatkhulo checks inside before unleashing a shot, which Albino can't keep out.

7' Gomez drives a hard shot from distance and Kaith dives to his left to push it behind for a corner.

6' Thapa's interception in midfield releases Chhangte behind the Kerala defence. But Kone makes a good recovery to get in a block before he could get his shot away.

4' Memo goes into the book for a high boot to Rahul's face. Phew what a start to the game!

3' Lanzarote picks out Chhangte's run down the left and he fires in a cross for Sylvestr, who heads it over from close range!

3' Sipovic scores with his head after a cross from the right but he is flagged offside!

2' A chance for Chhangte, who is free inside the box, and he sets himself up and fires it on goal and Albino again with a save!

1' Thapa nearly got another goal around the 52nd mark. Costa with a poor giveaway to Chhangte in his own half and the ball fell to Thapa, who volleyed it with his left-foot and needed Albino to punch it away!

1' Chennaiyin kicks off the first half from right to left.

FIRST HALF

7.24 PM: Both team make their way out to the middle.

Anirudh Thapa captains Chennaiyin FC for the first time this season against Kerala Blasters. - ISL/Sportzpics

6.30 PM: Kerala Blasters XI (4-4-2)

Albino Gomes; Lalrutthara, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Prasanth K; Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

Chennaiyin FC XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Edwin Vanspaul, Deepak Tangri, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Manuel Lanzarote, Jakub Sylvestr

6.10 PM: Here's how the two teams could line-up

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Yondrembem Denechandra; Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

ISL 2020: Points Table

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Chennaiyin FC will want to sign off its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) campaign on a winning note when it takes on Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. In a contest between two Southern sides that are out of the playoffs, pride will be at stake, if nothing else.

Chennaiyin is placed eighth in the table with 19 points, three more than Blasters, which is 10th but has played a game less. It has indeed been a disappointing season for both.

It has been so disappointing for Blasters that it sacked its coach a few days ago. Kibu Vicuna parted ways with the team after its crushing 4-0 defeat to Hyderabad earlier in the week.

Ishfaq Ahmed has taken over as the interim coach. “It’s a difficult situation that we are in now and there is not much time to change many things. But there are things we would like to improve,” he said.

He added it was important that the players remained motivated. “For me, it's everything to play for, pride and self-respect,” he said. “I think they are up for these two matches.”

Chennaiyin's coach Csaba Laszlo said he was still proud of his boys. “They showed character irrespective of the teams, but we lost two points against FC Goa and NorthEast United," he said. "We want to show our fans, our club owners and everybody else that we want to win the game. We won the first game against Jamshedpur FC and we would like to win against Kerala in our last game.”

He said there was a lot of harmony in the team. “I have been on many teams and this is my third continent but here we had so much harmony,” he said. “We had bad moments and bad games and the players who were angry came up and encouraged others.”