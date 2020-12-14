ISL 2020-21, NEUFC vs CFC talking points: Chennaiyin's lack of creative spark, Sylla's misses

NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Chennaiyin lacked creativity

Chennaiyin attempted 477 passes and dominated possession against NEUFC but didn't threaten with many passes in the final third of the opposition box. Head coach Csaba Laszlo set a midfield three of Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul and Deepak Tangri.

With creative midfielders Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa on the bench, the trio didn't manage to register any chances for its forwards from the middle of the park. Thapa, who is returning from injury, played only the last 15 minutes, while Crivellaro remained an unused substitute.

Lack of options for Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin has a first-choice starting XI to go toe-to-toe with the best in the league but its lack of strength in depth was evident in the draw against NEUFC. Laszlo made his first substitution in the 75th minute of the game.

Injuries to Enes Sipovic and Esmael Goncalves meant Chennaiyin started with only four foreigners on the field and ended the game with only two -- centre-backs Eli Sabia and Memo Moura.

Defensive midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh was used as a makeshift striker in the last 10 minutes while the team's youngsters lack match experience.

Sylla (on the ground) had the best chances of the match for NEUFC but spurned them. - ISL/Sportzpics

Sylla wasteful with chances

NorthEast United created the better chances on the day but striker Idrissa Sylla couldn't manage to capitalise. He had two openings in either side of the half where he struggled to get a shot away before blazing a shot over the bar.

A few minutes later, he was set up by VP Suhair's cutback into the penalty area where Sylla's sweeping left-footed effort drew a fingertip save from Vishal Kaith. Substitute Rochharzela played the Guinean through on goal with only the 'keeper to beat but his toe-poked effort went wide.