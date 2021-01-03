Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: SC East Bengal beats Odisha FC for first win of season ISL 2020: SC East Bengal, which is playing in its maiden ISL season, beat Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium for its first win in the competition. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 18:53 IST SC East Bengal celebrates a goal against Odisha FC in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 18:53 IST After a run of seven matches without a win, SC East Bengal recorded its first victory of its maiden Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) campaign by defeating Odisha FC 3-1 at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday.AS IT HAPPENEDAnthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma's struck in the first half before new signing Bright Enobakhare scored in the second period. Diego Mauricio's goal in the stoppage time wasn't enough to deny the Red and Golds the three points.Coming into this game, the ISL debutant had just three points to its name in six matches with four defeats. Robbie Fowler's men remain in 10th place but are level on points (6) with Kerala Blasters.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Meanwhile, Odisha is rooted to the bottom and remains the only team without a win this season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos