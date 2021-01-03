ISL 2020-21 news: SC East Bengal beats Odisha FC for first win of season

After a run of seven matches without a win, SC East Bengal recorded its first victory of its maiden Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) campaign by defeating Odisha FC 3-1 at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday.

AS IT HAPPENED

Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma's struck in the first half before new signing Bright Enobakhare scored in the second period. Diego Mauricio's goal in the stoppage time wasn't enough to deny the Red and Golds the three points.

Coming into this game, the ISL debutant had just three points to its name in six matches with four defeats. Robbie Fowler's men remain in 10th place but are level on points (6) with Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, Odisha is rooted to the bottom and remains the only team without a win this season.