Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: ATK Mohun Bagan's Soosairaj likely to miss Kolkata derby ISL 2020: ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj is likely to miss a month of Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) action due to a knee injury. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 18:55 IST ATK Mohun Bagan player Michael Soosairaj receiving medical treatment on the pitch during the match against Kerala Blasters. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 18:55 IST ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj is likely to be sidelined for a month after suffering a knee injury in Friday's Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash against Kerala Blasters.The 25-year-old is also set to miss the ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby match when ATK Mohun Bagan takes on rival SC East Bengal on November 27. RELATED| ISL 2020-21 news: Krishna's strike gives ATKMB win over Blasters Soosairaj, who started the game as the left-wing back, had to be stretchered off in the 13th minute he suffered a knock to his right knee following a tackle from Blasters defender Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.According to a team source, Soosairaj has a swelling on his knee and will undergo an MRI scan on Sunday to determine the extent of what appears to be a suspected Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.RELATED| ATKMB fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Reacting to the incident, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said, “We have to evaluate Soosairaj's injury. I think the referee should have called it a foul because the player almost broke his knee. We will provide him full support so that he can try to recover immediately.” Soosairaj's injury will come as a blow to ATK Mohun Bagan as striker Jobby Justin has also been ruled out for the entire season owing also due to an ACL injury. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos