ISL 2020-21 news: ATK Mohun Bagan's Soosairaj likely to miss Kolkata derby

ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj is likely to be sidelined for a month after suffering a knee injury in Friday's Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash against Kerala Blasters.

The 25-year-old is also set to miss the ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby match when ATK Mohun Bagan takes on rival SC East Bengal on November 27.

Soosairaj, who started the game as the left-wing back, had to be stretchered off in the 13th minute he suffered a knock to his right knee following a tackle from Blasters defender Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.

According to a team source, Soosairaj has a swelling on his knee and will undergo an MRI scan on Sunday to determine the extent of what appears to be a suspected Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Reacting to the incident, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said, “We have to evaluate Soosairaj's injury. I think the referee should have called it a foul because the player almost broke his knee. We will provide him full support so that he can try to recover immediately.”

Soosairaj's injury will come as a blow to ATK Mohun Bagan as striker Jobby Justin has also been ruled out for the entire season owing also due to an ACL injury.