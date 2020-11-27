ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Players who have played in the Kolkata Derby

SC East Bengal will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-ever Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) Kolkata derby on Friday.

Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan has signed most of its players from last season's title-winning ATK side, SC East Bengal, coached by Robbie Fowler, has adopted for a fresh squad that is strong in English flavour.

LIVE: ISL 2020, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score updates: ATKMB's Javi comes close to opening goal in Kolkata derby

While a majority of the players will be playing in their first Kolkata derby, here are the players in the starting XIs of both teams who have previously played in this iconic fiuxture.

Four of ATK Mohun Bagan's players in the starting XI on Friday have played in the Kolkata Derby. Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya and defenders Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, and Prabir Das have all featured in this clash before. Kotal is the most experienced of the lot, having played in 13 Kolkata derbies.

Likewise, SC East Bengal's starting XI also has four players who have previously played in this fixture -- Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, defenders Rana Gharami and Narayan Das, and striker Balwant Singh.