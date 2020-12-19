ISL 2020-21 Talking Points: Rehenesh on song, NEUFC's unbeaten streak ends

Jamshedpur FC rode on Aniket Jadhav's strike to beat NorthEast United FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Friday.

The result meant NorthEast United's six-match unbeaten run came to an end while Jamshedpur claimed its second win of the season.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC climbed to the fifth spot on the ISL 2020-21 points table, while NorthEast United remained fourth.

Here are the key talking points from the NEUFC vs JFC clash:

1) Rehenesh on song

Jamshedpur FC custodian Rehenesh was at his consistent best as he made a fine save to deny Idrissa Sylla from the spot. With NorthEast trailing 1-0, Sylla had a great opportunity to level the score in the 65th minute but could not beat Rehenesh as the goalkeeper went the right way to parry away the penalty.

The save was Rehenesh's 19th of the season, the most by any 'keeper.

Jamshedpur FC captain Peter Hartley embraces T. P. Rehenesh after his penalty save. - ISL/Sportzpics

Rehenesh had made the most saves in the 2015 edition of the ISL, where he played for NorthEast United, and is currently third on the overall list of most saves made by a goalkeeper. He has made 186 saves in 68 matches.

2) NorthEast's unbeaten streak ends

Northeast United, which was one of only three unbeaten sides in ISL 2020-21, suffered its first loss of the season on Friday.

Gerard Nus' side won its season-opener against Mumbai City FC and then played out two successive draws. The pattern repeated as it beat SC East Bengal in its fourth game and proceeded to once again draw its next two games.

The Highlanders were bidding to extend their unbeaten run to seven games, which would have been their best start to an ISL season, but it was not meant to be.

Nus' men will have only themselves to blame as they had a host of chances, particularly in the opening half, but were wasteful in the final third. And of course, the missed penalty only added to their woes.

4 - @NEUtdFC have been awarded four penalties so far in this season of the @IndSuperLeague, the most for a team. They have managed to convert only two of them. Misplaced. #NEUJFC. #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/zlHVnU1cwn — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 18, 2020

3) Jackichand bags third assist

Coyle's new-signing Jackichand Singh bagged his third assist in seven matches as he set up Jadhav for the match-winner.

The Manipuri winger showed great awareness to play inch-perfect pass to Jadhav in the box, who guided the ball into the net with a cool finish.

Jackichand nearly got his name on the scoresheet as well as his attempted cross in the 80th minute struck the crossbar.

Jackichand Singh in action against NorthEast United. - ISL/Sportzpics

Jackichand, who joined Jamshedpur after two seasons at FC Goa, has the most assists among Indian players this season. Only Hugo Boumous (4) has more assists than him.