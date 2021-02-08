ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted starting XI and formation

Table-topper Mumbai City FC and top-four hopeful FC Goa will square off in a 2020-21 Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Sergio Lobera's Islanders had defeated Juan Ferrando-managed Gaurs 1-0 in the reverse fixture of the season, thanks mainly to a second half stoppage-time penalty from Adam le Fondre.

Coming off a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in its previous game, MCFC will be looking to extend its lead at the top of the ISL standings to six points with a win over FCG. Lobera currently has a fully fit squad to choose a playing XI from.

Meanwhile, Goa needs at least a point against Mumbai to get back into the playoffs spot. Ferrando will have his captain Edu Bedia back for his team's next outing after he served out a one-match suspension. However, Brandon Fernandes will miss out with injury.

Here's how the two teams could line-up during their next encounter.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre.

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo.

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-FC Goa XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo.

Combined MCFC-FCG XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Adil Khan (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Edu Bedia (FCG), Princeton Rebello (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG).