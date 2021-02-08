Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted starting XI and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 08 February, 2021 13:30 IST Mumbai City FC will take on FC Goa in match 87 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday (File Photo). - ISL Media Team Sportstar 08 February, 2021 13:30 IST Table-topper Mumbai City FC and top-four hopeful FC Goa will square off in a 2020-21 Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.Sergio Lobera's Islanders had defeated Juan Ferrando-managed Gaurs 1-0 in the reverse fixture of the season, thanks mainly to a second half stoppage-time penalty from Adam le Fondre.RELATED | ISL 2020-21 news: Steinmann, Pilkington goals SC East Bengal win over Jamshedpur FC Coming off a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in its previous game, MCFC will be looking to extend its lead at the top of the ISL standings to six points with a win over FCG. Lobera currently has a fully fit squad to choose a playing XI from. Meanwhile, Goa needs at least a point against Mumbai to get back into the playoffs spot. Ferrando will have his captain Edu Bedia back for his team's next outing after he served out a one-match suspension. However, Brandon Fernandes will miss out with injury.Here's how the two teams could line-up during their next encounter.Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre.ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 news: Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United share spoils FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo.We have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-FC Goa XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo.Combined MCFC-FCG XIAmrinder Singh (MCFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Adil Khan (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Edu Bedia (FCG), Princeton Rebello (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos