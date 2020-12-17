ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, team news, formation

Odisha FC (OFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) will square off in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday.

Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat has more or less settled on his strongest XI in recent times after the return to fitness of central midfielder Dimas Delgado. He has switched to a 4-3-3 formation after starting the season with a three-man defence to focus on getting the attacking balance right.

It hasn't been the smoothest of starts for Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter, who hasn't had his best players available in most of the games. Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga have returned to the starting XI but attacking midfielder Marcelinho has had trouble with his fitness.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Aashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Odisha FC-Bengaluru FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhteri (BFC), Vice-Captaincy: Manuel Onwu (OFC)

Combined OFC-BFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Vinit Rai (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Suni Chhtetri (BFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC)

ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.