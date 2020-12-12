ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, team news, formation

Odisha FC (OFC) and FC Goa (FCG) will square off in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

Goa coach Juan Ferrando has played a 4-3-3 formation in his side's opening four games with striker Igor Angulo operating between the central areas. Starting Brandon Fernandes in the last two outings was fruitful for the Spanish manager as the Indian international has been lethal with his crossing and has claimed two assists.

Meanwhile, Vinit Rai is still injured for Odisha. However, the improved fitness of Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Marcelinho will be a huge boost for gaffer Stuart Baxter. The team is rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from four matches. Baxter will be hoping for more goals from his striker Diego Mauricio.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Ravi Kumar, Shubham Sarangi, George D'Souza, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio.

FC Goa XI predicted (4-3-3)

Mohammad Nawaz, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, James Donachie, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Jorge Mendoza, Igor Angulo.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Odisha FC-FC Goa combined XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo.

Combined OFC-FCG XI

Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), James Donachie (FCG), Steven Taylor (OFC), Saviour Gama (FCG), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Jorge Mendoza (FCG), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Igor Angulo (FCG).

