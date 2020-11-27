ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation

The Indian Super League (ISL) will witness its first Kolkata derby when ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan got off its season to the perfect start when it beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 thanks to a Roy Krishna goal in the 67th minute.

On the other hand, East Bengal will need to put its best forward under new head coach Robbie Fowler when it comes up against its arch-rival.

Both Fowler and ATKMB coach Antonio Habas prefer using a three-man defence and rely on width provided by its wing-backs. ATKMB has two of the best strikers in the league in Roy Krishna and David Williams, while SCEB appear thin in its forward line-up.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Mohamed Irshad; Samad Ali Mallick, Matti Steinman, Yumnam Singh, Abhishek Ambekar; Anthony Pilkington; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharyya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Pranoy Halder, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

We have got you covered for your fantasy SC East Bengal-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Bartholomew Ogbeche,

Combined SCEB-ATKMB XI

Arindam Bhattacharyya (ATKMB); Prabir Das (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Abhishek Ambekar (SCEB), Samad Ali Mallick (SCEB), Yumnam Singh (SCEB), Javi Hernandez (ATKMB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB)