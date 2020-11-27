Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 11:33 IST SC East Bengal's Jeje Lalpekhlua and ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna. - Special Arrangement/ISL Sportzpics Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 11:33 IST The Indian Super League (ISL) will witness its first Kolkata derby when ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.ATK Mohun Bagan got off its season to the perfect start when it beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 thanks to a Roy Krishna goal in the 67th minute. On the other hand, East Bengal will need to put its best forward under new head coach Robbie Fowler when it comes up against its arch-rival. RELATED1) Kolkata derby podcast: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview 2) Preview: East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan hopeful of a good show in Kolkata derby 3) Kolkata derby: Habas says ATKMB's Soosairaj unlikely to play this season Both Fowler and ATKMB coach Antonio Habas prefer using a three-man defence and rely on width provided by its wing-backs. ATKMB has two of the best strikers in the league in Roy Krishna and David Williams, while SCEB appear thin in its forward line-up.Here's how the two teams could line-up.SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-1-2)Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Mohamed Irshad; Samad Ali Mallick, Matti Steinman, Yumnam Singh, Abhishek Ambekar; Anthony Pilkington; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje LalpekhluaATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)Arindam Bhattacharyya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Pranoy Halder, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David WilliamsWe have got you covered for your fantasy SC East Bengal-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Bartholomew Ogbeche,Combined SCEB-ATKMB XIArindam Bhattacharyya (ATKMB); Prabir Das (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Abhishek Ambekar (SCEB), Samad Ali Mallick (SCEB), Yumnam Singh (SCEB), Javi Hernandez (ATKMB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos