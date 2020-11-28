ISL 2020-21 news: Hyderabad's Chianese, Sastre suffer injuries against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC's Joel Chianese and Luis Sastre suffered injuries in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

FOLLOW | Bengaluru vs Hyderabad LIVE Score updates

The Australian Chianese, who was making his ISL debut, rolled over his ankle while challenging for possession during the half hour mark of the game and had to be helped off the field. He was replaced by Mohammed Yasir.

Chianese was spotted on the sidelines with his ankle wrapped in an ice pack. The 30-year-old signed from A-League side Perth Glory after helping the side to reach the semifinals in the recently-concluded play-offs of the 2019-20 season.

Before the end of the first half, Hyderabad suffered another blow when midfielder Luis Sastre pulled his hamstring and had to be stretchered away. Hitesh Sharma came on in his place.