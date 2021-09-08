ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC signs Pronay Halder on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC has signed current Indian International Pronay Halder on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

He will don squad number 8 for Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming season and will join his new teammates for pre-season training scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

On signing for the club, Pronay said, “Jamshedpur nurtured my dream of growing to be a professional footballer. Now, I hope to give back and help the city to scale newer heights and bring silverware.”

“Primarily, we would like to seal the top-four position and thereafter, we would plan for the knockout stage.”

It’s homecoming of sorts for Pronay as he returns to the city where he made his start as a football player with Tata Football Academy. He made his senior debut with Pailan Arrows and went on to win the Federation Cup with Mohun Bagan in the 2015-26 season.

Halder played an influential role in FC Goa’s run to the semi-final in the ISL 2017-18 season, but then signed a two-year deal with ATK.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle was delighted to have Halder in the squad.

“Pronay is an Indian International and one of the best and most experienced midfielders in the ISL. He will be a big presence for us with his leadership and command as he makes the game tick for Jamshedpur,” he said.

Halder has made a total of 139 club appearances in his decade-long career so far. The midfielder has also been capped for the Indian National Team, making 25 appearances for the Blue Tigers.

Halder was part of the 25-man national team squad that travelled to Nepal for the friendlies.