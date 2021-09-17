ISL 2021-22: East Bengal signs former Ajax midfielder Darren Sidoel

Indian Super League side SC East Bengal has signed Dutch midfielder Darren Sidoel on a one-year deal for its upcoming season in ISL.

Having played for Ajax under-19 and under-17, the 23-year old Sidoel joins SC East Bengal from Spanish second division club Córdoba CF, having spent last season on loan at Hércules under the tutelage of Diaz.

A No 6 in nature, Sidoel can also play at centre-back and central midfield positions with a willingness to move the ball higher up the pitch.

The junior Netherlands International usually plays in a central defensive role and will aim to hold the midfield for the Red-and-Gold Brigade.

East Bengal has been very active in the transfer window since it was decided that the club will remain in ISL this season.

He becomes the club’s fifth foreign signing with Nigerian striker Daniel Chima announced yesterday.

The side from Kolkata will face Jamshedpur FC in its opening game of the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.