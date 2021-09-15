ISL News

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal signs former Lazio centre-back Franjo Prce

Prce has last played for Slaven Belupo Koprivnica in the first division of the Croatian League.

15 September, 2021 18:54 IST

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) SC East Bengal has been very active in the transfer market after the decision that it will continue to play in ISL this season.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Indian Super League side SC East Bengal has completed the signing of former Lazio defender Franjo Prce on a one-year-deal, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

 

Prce last played for Slaven Belupo Koprivnica in the first division of Croatian League and brings with him ample experience of European football.

The Croatioan centre-back started his domestic football career in his home country with domestic side Hajduk and went on to spend three years in Italy, playing with Serie A side Lazio, Salernitana and Brescia.

More to follow.  

