ISL 2021-22: East Bengal signs former Lazio centre-back Franjo Prce

Indian Super League side SC East Bengal has completed the signing of former Lazio defender Franjo Prce on a one-year-deal, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Former Lazio centre-back Franjo Prce from has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the season.



#FranjoIsOurs #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #HeroISL

Prce last played for Slaven Belupo Koprivnica in the first division of Croatian League and brings with him ample experience of European football.

The Croatioan centre-back started his domestic football career in his home country with domestic side Hajduk and went on to spend three years in Italy, playing with Serie A side Lazio, Salernitana and Brescia.

