Home ISL News ISL 2021-22: East Bengal signs former Lazio centre-back Franjo Prce Prce has last played for Slaven Belupo Koprivnica in the first division of the Croatian League. Team Sportstar 15 September, 2021 18:54 IST (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) SC East Bengal has been very active in the transfer market after the decision that it will continue to play in ISL this season. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 15 September, 2021 18:54 IST Indian Super League side SC East Bengal has completed the signing of former Lazio defender Franjo Prce on a one-year-deal, the club confirmed on Wednesday. IT'Former Lazio centre-back Franjo Prce from has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the season.#FranjoIsOurs #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/s55ZdC37Ui— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 15, 2021 Prce last played for Slaven Belupo Koprivnica in the first division of Croatian League and brings with him ample experience of European football.ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Star A-League defender Tomislav Mrcela joins SC East BengalThe Croatioan centre-back started his domestic football career in his home country with domestic side Hajduk and went on to spend three years in Italy, playing with Serie A side Lazio, Salernitana and Brescia.More to follow. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :