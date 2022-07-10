ISL News

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan renews contracts of Abhishek, Rana

The duo were part of the Juan Ferrando-coached side last season and the Spaniard found them impressive going forward.

PTI
10 July, 2022 22:30 IST
10 July, 2022 22:30 IST
The Mariners have made some key foreign and domestic signings after the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams.

The Mariners have made some key foreign and domestic signings after the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

The duo were part of the Juan Ferrando-coached side last season and the Spaniard found them impressive going forward.

Indian Super League heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday extended contracts of the Under-21 duo of Abhishek Suryavanshi and Ravi Rana for three more years.

The duo were part of the Juan Ferrando-coached side last season and the Spaniard found them impressive going forward, the club said in a statement.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Pogba to Saul, a list of Indian Super League transfers so far

“The team is looking to give them more exposure before drafting into the senior side,” it added.

The Mariners have made some key foreign and domestic signings after the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams.

Prominent among them are French World Cup winner Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin, Australian Brandon Hamill, while Irishman Carl McHugh’s contract has been extended.

Domestic players added to ATKMB include India player Ashique Kuruniyan, Ashish Rai, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Vishal Kaith.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Momentum no bar, Kerala Blasters beat Odisha for first win of season

Greg Stewart impresses in Jamshedpur FC-Hyderabad FC draw - ISL match review

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us